Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

