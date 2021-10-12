QS Investors LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

