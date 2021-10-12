QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,373 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.