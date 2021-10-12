Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 20,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

