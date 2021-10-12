Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.