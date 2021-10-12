Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Overweight

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,221 shares of company stock worth $72,541,366. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
