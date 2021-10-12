Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Overweight

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,221 shares of company stock worth $72,541,366. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

