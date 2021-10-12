The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of LEV opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

