Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

NYSE:OSK opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

