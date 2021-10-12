Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

