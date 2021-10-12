Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,536 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

