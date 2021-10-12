BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BTZ stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

