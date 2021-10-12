BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
