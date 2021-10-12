ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 135.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.1%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

