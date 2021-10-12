Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

