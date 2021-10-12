Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.89 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $414.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

