Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $145.72 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $145,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

