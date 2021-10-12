Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

