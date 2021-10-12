Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $281.05 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 308,647 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Oracle worth $281,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $96.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

