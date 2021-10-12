Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 493,675 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 493,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $265,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 780.4% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 471,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,152,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 468,684 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,457,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 336,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

