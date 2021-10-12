Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $305.15 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,601 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $305,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $215.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

