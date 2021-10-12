Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $55.47

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

A number of analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

EDIT stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

