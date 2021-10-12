Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

