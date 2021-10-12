Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.