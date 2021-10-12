First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

