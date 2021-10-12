Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $8.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

