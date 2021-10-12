Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) PT at $4.21

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

