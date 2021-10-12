Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

