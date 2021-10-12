Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

