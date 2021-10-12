Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $13.16 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

