LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,145 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $98,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

