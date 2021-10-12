LPL Financial LLC Has $80.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $80,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

