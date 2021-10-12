Singapore Exchange Limited Plans Dividend of $2.68 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.6817 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.