Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 356.85% from the company’s current price.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

KPTI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

