Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of GLV opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

