Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

