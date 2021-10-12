Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,115,002 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $245,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 2,248,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

