Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $407.54 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $405.04 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

