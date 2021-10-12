Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 605,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,253,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19,256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

