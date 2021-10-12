46,653 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

