Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.