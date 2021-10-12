Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 856,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $377,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,419,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,327,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $445.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.