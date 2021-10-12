Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,468,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 843,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,797,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $24,170,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 249.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 342,682 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

