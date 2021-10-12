Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,499 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $76,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

