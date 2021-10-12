Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.