6,943 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

