Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

