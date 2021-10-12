Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 85.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Discovery by 1,087.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.