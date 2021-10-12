Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,327.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,072,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.98. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

