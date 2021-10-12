Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

