Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,450 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of RingCentral worth $268,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RingCentral by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after buying an additional 90,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.