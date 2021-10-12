Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,365,794 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Airlines worth $1,755,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

